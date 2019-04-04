|
|
NELSON, Rita Marie Age 77, of Centerville, OH passed away on April 2, 2019. Rita was born on April 30, 1941 in Pina, IL. She worked for Sears and Elder Beerman for 23 years as a bill collector. Rita enjoyed decorating, cooking for her beloved family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Shelley Hanes. Rita was survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Ronald; children, Jill Marie (Ken) Drawdy, Michael (Beth) Hanes, Jody (Scott) Fletcher and Joe (Molly) Nelson; grandchildren, Roger, Meagan, Russell, Angela and 5 step-grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 1625 Calvary Way, Dayton, OH 45409. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019