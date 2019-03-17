Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Rita Ostdiek
Rita Ostdiek Obituary
OSTDIEK, Rita Mary Age 84 of Beavercreek, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Urban and Laura DeBrosse, and by her siblings Helen (Charles) LaVielle, Sr. Jeanette DeBrosse SNDdeN, Ruth (John) Gail, Lucille (Jacque) Frantz, and Carl DeBrosse, and brother-in-law Pete Cooley. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Fritz Ostdiek, sons Kurt (Amy) Ostdiek, Gregory Ostdiek SJ, and Gary (Shelley) Ostdiek, grandchildren Lucy, Kip, Ben, and Luke Ostdiek, sisters Adelle (John) Cooley and Evelyn (Donald) August, sister-in-law Betty DeBrosse, numerous nieces and nephews, Fritz's large family, and many dear friends. Rita worked as a secretary at Wright- Patterson AFB, at Systems Research Laboratories, and at St. Luke Parish. She was a long-time member of St. Luke Parish where she sang in the choir, attended many study groups, and assisted in making food for the bereavement committee. She was a member and past officer of the Christ Child Society. She appreciated the arts and music, and she enjoyed going to theatre performances at the Schuster Center and WSU and listening to Jazz, Big Bands, and Ol' Blue Eyes. She also enjoyed travel with family, being a member of the Gourmet Club of Beavercreek, and playing bridge. Rita had a kind, gentle, and loving disposition. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 5 pm 8 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Christ Child Society at (christchildsocietyofdayton.org). www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
