1/1
Rita PARSONS
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARSONS, Rita Ann 85, of Springfield, passed away at 11:18 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Wooded Glen. She was born in Springfield, on November 3, 1934, the daughter of Herschell and Edith (Thornton) Porter. She retired from International Harvester and Center City International on February 28, 2004, after 49 years of working as an accounting clerk. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association for over 50 years, Treasurer of the Teamsters Retirees and a former member of Grace United Methodist Church. Survivors include her three step-children, David (Jill) Parsons, Sue (Larry) Moore and Gwen (Chris) Ammons; five grandchildren, Caleigh, Larry, Jr., Carrie, Amy and Chris, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Brett, Caleb, Jeremiah, Lucy, Beth, Madison and Charlotte and very dear friend, Carol Rader, who lived with Rita for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Parsons, whom she married on June 4, 1963. Special thanks to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and Wooded Glen for their excellent care. A private family service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Richard Blevins and Richard Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved