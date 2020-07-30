PARSONS, Rita Ann 85, of Springfield, passed away at 11:18 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Wooded Glen. She was born in Springfield, on November 3, 1934, the daughter of Herschell and Edith (Thornton) Porter. She retired from International Harvester and Center City International on February 28, 2004, after 49 years of working as an accounting clerk. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association for over 50 years, Treasurer of the Teamsters Retirees and a former member of Grace United Methodist Church. Survivors include her three step-children, David (Jill) Parsons, Sue (Larry) Moore and Gwen (Chris) Ammons; five grandchildren, Caleigh, Larry, Jr., Carrie, Amy and Chris, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Brett, Caleb, Jeremiah, Lucy, Beth, Madison and Charlotte and very dear friend, Carol Rader, who lived with Rita for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Parsons, whom she married on June 4, 1963. Special thanks to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and Wooded Glen for their excellent care. A private family service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Richard Blevins and Richard Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



