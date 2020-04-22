|
PAYNE, Rita M. Age 84 of Fairfield passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 12, 1935, the daughter of Bernard and Theresa (Zettler) Moss. On April 16, 1955, in Queen of Peace Church she married Donald E. Payne. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Don; two daughters, Bonita Bowling and Michele Swegert; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan White and Carol Lawson; a brother, Bob Moss. Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 22, 2020