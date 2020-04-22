Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita PAYNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita PAYNE Obituary
PAYNE, Rita M. Age 84 of Fairfield passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 12, 1935, the daughter of Bernard and Theresa (Zettler) Moss. On April 16, 1955, in Queen of Peace Church she married Donald E. Payne. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Don; two daughters, Bonita Bowling and Michele Swegert; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan White and Carol Lawson; a brother, Bob Moss. Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -