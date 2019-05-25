PENCE, Rita L. Age 90 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1928 in Hamilton the daughter of the late George and Josephine (nee Schulte) Hipp. Rita was married to Roy Bicknell and he preceded her in death in 1972. She then married Edwin Pence and he preceded her in death in 1997. She is survived by five children Debra (Roger) Christophel, David Bicknell, Ron (Lucy) Bicknell, Rick (Diane) Bicknell, and Tony Pence; eleven grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two sisters Marge (Jerry) Carter and Ceil (the late Harry) Heatherly. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday May 29, 2019 atTHE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the funeral at 7:00PM with Elder Ron Bicknell officiating. Burial will take place on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00AM at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary