ROARK (Young), Rita Age 73, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, March 23. 2019 at Mt. Carmel - St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville. She was born April 5, 1945 in New Petersburg, Ohio, the daughter of Ronald E. and Mildred M. (Snodgrass) Young. She was a 1963 graduate of E.L. McClain High School, a graduate of Capital University in Columbus, earning her bachelor degree Summa Cum Laude at the age of 59. She retired from Maryhaven where she served as a drug and alcohol counselor. She loved gardening, reading and her family. She is survived by her husband Michael O. Roark whom she married October 27, 1962; one son, Michael A. (Mindy) Roark of Hilliard; one daughter, Amy R. (Harold Asbury) Mays of Hilliard; four grandchildren, Nathan C. Mays, Patrick O. Roark, Sean O. Roark, and Ryan O. Roark; one sister, Linda Smith of Greenfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Jeremy Mays; one brother, Ronald L. Young; and both parents. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 30 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Larry Snodgrass officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Saturday. The family wishes to thank the palliative care/hospice care staff. Memorial contributions may be made to, In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA, 30357 or The Mt. Carmel Foundation, 6150 East Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary