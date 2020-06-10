SIMMONS, Rita H. Age 96, formerly of Hamilton, currently residing in Florida, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 30, 1923, the daughter of Edward and Catherine (Moelder) Wocher, and was a 1942 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On March 17, 1984, in St. Ann Church, she married Fred C. Simmons and he preceded her in death on February 18, 2012. Rita worked for Ohio Casualty for 8 years, and worked at the Black Clawson Middletown Plant for 30 years. She was a member of St. Ann Church, and the Altar Rosary Society. Mrs. Simmons enjoyed quilting, sewing, baking, and cooking. Survivors include her children, Ronald (Barbara) Mergy and Deborah (Barry) O'Connell; five grandchildren, Christopher and Jack O'Connell, Stephen Mergy, Jennifer Davidson, and Catherine Mergy; seven great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Fred, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin and Albert Wocher; five sisters, Dolores Bach, Imelda Buddo, Catherine Rindler, Ruth LoBuono, and Roselyn Reaves. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Friday, June 12, at St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Masks or face coverings are required to attend the church service. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 10, 2020.