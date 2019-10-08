|
|
VUKOVIC, Sr. Rita O.S.F. Age 89 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the convent. Born April 6, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, she is the daughter of Catherine (Nee: Fiedler) and Paul Vukovic. She taught at schools in Indiana and Ohio including St. Clement and St. Aloysius in Cincinnati. She is survived by her sister Mary Flinn and brothers Robert and Thomas Vukovic. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by sisters Sr. Kathryn Ann Vukovic OSF, Frances Bunger, Dorothy Newton, Ann Gale, Terri Ruble and brothers John, George, Paul and Joseph Vukovic. Visitation is Wednesday, October 9th, from 1 3 p.m. at the convent chapel in Oldenburg. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. and burial will follow in the convent cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. box 100, Oldenburg, Indiana, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For complete notice and online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019