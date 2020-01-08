|
|
WEIGAND (nee Hornick), Rita Sara Age 87, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Rita was born on February 1, 1932 in Xenia, Ohio to Arthur and Helen Hornick. She was a graduate of Fairmont High School and the University of Dayton. She was a member of Oak Creek United Church of Christ and a former second grade school teacher at Ulysses S. Grant. While a student at Fairmont High School, Rita was a member of the marching band and one of three drum majorettes who were the first ever at the school. She was a member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), Chapter CN for over 50 years. Rita was a fun, outgoing person who always had a smile on her face. She loved her family, friends and travel. She especially enjoyed spending her winters in Florida on Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach with her husband Bob. Rita also loved athletics and being outside. She loved horseback riding, ice skating, skiing and tennis. She enjoyed taking art classes at the Dayton Art Institute and she was a member of Dayton Ski Club, and Quail Run Tennis Center where she enjoyed playing tennis for 40 plus years and made life-long friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen Hornick, sisters Jean Marie Feeley, Margaret Fogwell, Marjorie McClean, Dorothy Barborak, Mary Spitler and brothers Bill Hornick and Richard "Choppy" Hornick and brother-in-law's Tom Fogwell, George Barborak, Kenneth Spitler and Rhey Feeley, and sister-in-law, Ida Feeley. She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Weigand (married 62 years), two daughters Robin Westerman (husband Karl) of Knoxville, TN and Heather McBride (husband Bobby) of Austin, TX, two grandchildren Hannah Howard (husband Alec) and Lily Westerman and several nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Nancy Hornick. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at The Carlyle House, St. Leonard's, and Hospice of the Miami Valley for their compassionate care of Rita. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the Funeral Service set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Burial in Centerville Cemetery with a reception to follow back at the funeral home. To send flowers to the family of Rita Sarah Hornick Weigand please visit Tribute Store at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020