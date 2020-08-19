1/1
ROBBIE ROSS
1959 - 2020
ROSS, Robbie Joe Robbie Joe Ross, age 61, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at University Hospital, Cincinnati. Robbie was born in Cobb County, Kentucky, on January 23, 1959, to James & Rosetta (Gentry) Ross; a graduate of Madison High School; an U.S. Marine Veteran; retired with 30 years of service at AK Steel, Middletown; a member of Moose Lodge #501, Middletown; loved fast cars and beautiful women. Preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Judy Ross; first wife, Debra Marie (Banks) Ross; granddaughter, Brittany Brown; great-granddaughter, Danaris Brown; and sister, Lynn Reichenbach. Robbie is survived by his wife, Tammy (Amburgey) Ross; his children, Anne Marie & Daniel Brown Jr. of Kissimmee, FL, Robert A. & Connie Marie Ross of Jefferson, IA; three step-children, Casey, Josh, & Erin; six grandchildren; Daniel & Kely Brown III, Austin Brown, Alexander Ross, Abby, Draven & Lucian; great-granddaughter, Karelis Soett Brown; nine step-grandchildren; two brothers, Chris & Jeanine Ross, Rickie Wisehart; sister, Joni & Jamie Damron; brother-in-law, Terry Reichenbach; many other relatives and friends. Graveside service to be held Monday, August 24 at 2 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Covington, OH. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
