Bob Abrevaya, 90, most recently of Yellow Springs Oh, died peacefully June 23, after an extended illness. He was the late son of David and Loretta (Marchessault). Bob was born in Jamaica N.Y. on June 9, 1929 and had a career in pharmaceutical sales. As an accomplished stand-up bass player, he was simply known as Bob Davis. Jazz music was always his true lifetime passion. He was an Army Veteran who enlisted at age 17, and served during the Occupation and Reconstruction of Japan in the aftermath of WWII. Bob moved his family from Long Island to a farm in Tipp City Ohio in 1970, later retiring to Port St. Lucie FL. In 1992 at the age of 63 and prior to his retirement he competed in Racquetball for a spot in the Sr. Olympics; another great passion of his. Bob is preceded in death by two children; Sharon in 1977 and William in 2013. His survivors include his sister, Annette Cruz of Boynton Beach FL; children Diana (Karen Beecher) of Greenville, Lori of Dallas TX, Lisa (David Beichler) of Fairborn; grandchildren Lacey Eiford of New Carlisle, Derek of Waynesville, Dakota and Allie Lamb of Dallas, Randi Roswell of Logansport LA, Ian and Lance of Edmond OK, And Gretchen Miller of Vandalia and a number of nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren including Abreanne Garrett of New Carlisle who became quite close to him during his last two and a half years spent at Friends Care Community in Yellow Springs. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. July 20, at Christ Community Church in Medway, Oh, after a brief visitation beginning at 10:30, 11143 Lower Valley Pike, Medway, OH 45341. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019