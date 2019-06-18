Home

ADKINS, Robert E. "Bob" Age 88 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born June 15, 1931 in Elliott County, Kentucky, the son of the late Talmadge and Sydney Adkins. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Robert Adkins; sister, Audrey Fay Templeton; and step-mother, Mable Combs Adkins. Bob is survived by his children, Lora (David) Osborne, Pamela Sue Adkins, Roberta Curtis, Sydney (Thomas) Alcorn, Robert Adkins, Ronald Adkins; sisters, Lorene (Jack) Wilson, Louise (Gary) Walton, Sandy (Jim) Fannin; brother, James (Karen) Adkins; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A funeral service will begin at 10 am. Entombment will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Please visitwww.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 18, 2019
