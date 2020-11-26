ALDREDGE, Robert Lee
Age 93, of Englewood, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born September 3, 1927, in Northridge of Dayton, Ohio, to the late Asa & Ruth (Saine) Aldredge. In addition to his parents, he was also
preceded in death by his first wife, Elsie Marie (Whittridge); and by two sons, Stephen M. & Douglas D. Aldredge. Robert was raised along the Great
Miami River corridor during the depression. He was a fast learner that had a natural gift for mechanical function and tool design. Being the son of local entrepreneurs, Bob worked hard and by the time he was in his mid-20s, during the early 1950s, Bob and his brother, Howard, had successfully invented the front end loader for the modern-day trash truck and started Dayton-based Container Service Inc. This invention revolutionized the way our refuge and garbage is moved using
mechanical rather than human power. Over the next four decades Bob had accumulated approximately 40 patents and a
career that included titles such as property developer, industrialist, and benefactor. Bob always kept a love for the river at the Triangle Park area and became the Dayton Canoe Club commodore in the latter part of the 1980s. Bob spearheaded the effort to start Dayton's first American Canoe Association sanctioned races at Island Park. Bob spent much of his own time and many of his own dollars completing this project. Bob is credited with successfully orchestrating powerboat usage from the Great Miami as part of the requirement for the American Canoe Association event. Bob gave generously to the Miami Tribe in its effort to be recognized and continue their struggle to be part of their ancient lands. Bob continued to design prototype and patent new tool designs and
improvements to his last days. And if you look closely, you'll see existing and new tools that have Bob's patented designs incorporated into them coming out Christmas 2020 on Stanley Tool Corp.: Locking pliers lineup. Bob is survived by his loving wife of the past 50 years, Maxine H. (Harrison) Aldredge; two sons, Robert L. Aldredge, Jr. & Joseph H. "Zeek" Aldredge & his wife, Karen; and by four granddaughters, Emily, Niamh, Holly & Angela. Due to COVID-19 precautions memorial services will he held at a later date. Morton & Whetstone funeral home is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com
. Bob Aldredge's influence has forever contributed to Dayton's great history of invention, innovation and stewardship of our natural resources. R.I.P.