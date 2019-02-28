Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Robert ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, Robert Augusta "Bobby" Age 74, of Dayton, departed this life February 21, 2019. Funeral services 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, March 1, 2019 at ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, 1684 Earlham Dr., with Pastor Rockney Carter, officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m.; the family will receive friends 10:00 a.m., until time of service. Interment: Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
