Robert ANDERSON

Robert ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Robert Dale Age 84, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 25th, 1935 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Charles and Ivalou (Brown) Anderson. He graduated from Enon High School in 1955, following high school he joined the United States Army where he served our country for three years. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years until he retired in 1992. Bob worked part time as a taxidermist for many years and upon retiring in 1992 started Anderson's Taxidermy where he worked until 2016. He was a member of Southgate Baptist since 1995 where he served as an usher. Bob loved to be outdoors camping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed his grandpup, Lily. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn (Shepard) Anderson of Springfield; his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Kevin Byers of Dayton; a brother, Melvin (Susie) Anderson of Springfield; his best friend, Jim Patterson of Springfield. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tim Anderson in 1974; a sister, Maxine DesCombes. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 23rd from 11-1 p.m. at Southgate Baptist Church, 2111 S. Center Blvd., Springfield. A celebration of his life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Memorial gifts may be made to Southgate Baptist Church or God's Great Outdoors, 8193 Emerick Rd., West Milton, Ohio 45383. www.GGOutdoors.org. Online condolences may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
