ANDERSON, Jr., Robert L.



After a brief illness, Robert L. Anderson, Jr. of Hampton



Estates, Sable Chase in The



Villages, Florida, died on



Friday, October 30, 2020, one day before his 83rd birthday. He was the son of Robert and Louise Anderson of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, both deceased. His wife Madeline preceded him in death in May 2013. He is



survived by a son, Robert L.



Anderson, III (Mary Evanston) of Virginia and daughter Michelle (Brett) Foster of Texas. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jon Evanston, Mallory (Joshua) Tassone and Brooke Foster along with two great-granddaughters. He also leaves behind a brother Douglas (Charlene) Anderson and sister Linda (Mike) Short along with nieces and nephew Gregg (Susan) Anderson, Patricia



Anderson, Trina and Amy Short.



Bob attended Newton High School in Pleasant Hill, Ohio, class of 1956. He was a pretty good basketball player (number 32) in high school, at least according to his sister. Bob was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1960–1962. He was a barber by trade beginning his career in his uncle's barber shop in West Milton, Ohio. He eventually became an account specialist for the salon industry for many years and enjoyed visiting shops and attending hair shows and conventions. Bob was a member of the West Milton Chapter of the JayCee's service



organization from 1970-1975.



"Bob A" never knew a stranger. He enjoyed the time he spent at Lake Erie and Indian Lake (where he lived prior to moving to Florida). He loved playing all kinds of card games, Bunco, fishing and especially golf. He had many friends who will miss him.



A memorial service is tentatively being planned for the Spring of 2021 in Ohio.



