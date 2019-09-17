|
|
ANDREWS, Robert E. 92, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 18, 1927 in Springfield, Ohio to William and Esther (Skillings) Andrews. Robert served his country in the Navy as 1st Class Seaman Aircraft Mechanic during World War II. He owned and operated Cedarville Stockyards for 47 years, retiring in 1996. He was also a 70 year member of the Fielding Lodge #192 in South Charleston and was a lifetime member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church. Survivors include his three children: Jane (Dan) Steen, Dana (Connie) Andrews and Darin (Tracy) Andrews; three grandchildren: Matt Steen, Jedd (Adria) Steen and Blake Andrews; four great grandchildren: Morgan, Logan, Abbi and Aiden; one great-great grandson, Jensen; special friend, Carol Leffel; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Tullis and Judy (Andrews) McAdams; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla, in 2013; grandson, Dylan Andrews, in 2008; and a brother, Murray Andrews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Smalley officiating. Burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 17, 2019