ARNOTT, Jr., Robert William Age 70, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Evelyn and John Talbot, and his grandparents, Harry and Frieda Arnott. He is survived by his wife Renna (Jeane) Arnott, her daughters, Kortney Taylor and husband Aaron Gibson, and Kelly and husband Brian Simpson, and their children Ella Gibson, Jolene Simpson and Amelia Gibson. Bob leaves a sister, Christina and husband Stan Shroyer, and niece and nephew Kim Dalton and Kent Shroyer and their families. He will also be missed by many lifelong friends he considered family. Bob graduated Fairmont West High School in 1967, spent a couple of years at Ohio University before serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and worked at General Motors as a Millwright before retiring in 2008. He was passionate about golf, music, fast cars, loud motorcycles, spicy food and challenging crossword puzzles. He loved animals, domesticating even the most feral of cats and delegating the task of insect removal to his wife. Above all, Bob loved a good laugh and the world is a less colorful place without him. Please join his family in a celebration of his life on Saturday, November 16, from 2-4 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, your local animal rescue or in Bob's memory. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019