ASKINS, Robert T. "Bob" 94, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born July 11, 1924 in Miamisburg, the son of Darrell and Ada (Urschel) Askins. Bob had a lifelong love of farming and the outdoors. He was born on the Askins Homestead where he lived a majority of his life. Bob was a 70 year member of the Minerva Lodge #98 F. & A.M. He is survived by his children, Jim (Debi) McLaughlin, Thomas (Tammy) Askins, Renee (Rick) Swensen, Karen (Bob) Barker; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (Bob) Nadolsky; brother and sisters-in-law, Robert & Gladys Jones and Mitzi Jones; as well as many other extended family and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois (Jones) Askins; and his brother, Charles Askins. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday with Pastor Laureen Roe officiating. Burial will follow at Ellerton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, Germantown, or to Sycamore Glen Retirement Community, Miamisburg. Personal condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com