AUCKLAND, Robert C. "Bob" Age 83, went home to be with his Lord on February 29, 2020 at Forest Glen Health Campus with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 5, 1936 in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Son of the late Robert and Ada (Lehr) Auckland. Bob graduated from Arkport Central School, class of 1954. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1955-1957, and in September of 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary (Latimer). Together, they had two daughters, Diane M. (David) Cornish and Denise A. (Rob) Martin. They have two granddaughters, Lindsay J. Cornish and Emily C. (Jonny) Thacker and two great-granddaughters, Lydia and Eden Thacker. He was preceded in death by beloved grandson, Andrew J. Martin. Bob is also survived by two brothers, William (Suzanne) Auckland, Thomas Auckland; sisters-in-law, Darlene Auckland, Shirlie (Charles) Parsons and several nieces and nephews. He was an Agency Manager with Prudential Insurance in Hornell and Corning, New York. Bob held Senior Development Officer and executive positions with The Salvation Army, Cedarville University, Huntington National Bank and Ohio Living. Bob served in many different ministries within Southgate Baptist Church where he was a member. Bob was devoted to his community serving as a board member for many non-for-profit and for-profit organizations. Bob always loved being with his family and was always thankful for the wonderful years God gave him with his loving wife of 62 years. Having now departed this earth, Bob is now enjoying his eternal home with his Lord and Savior that was promised him in John 14:2-3. Bob's family invites you to gather with them for a celebration of his life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Southgate Baptist Church, Pastor Bobby Hile and Pastor Eric Mounts presiding. We are very grateful for the loving care and support our Forest Glen family gave us over the past seven years. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Southgate Baptist Church Building Fund or Salvation Army in Bob's memory. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 6, 2020