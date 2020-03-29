|
|
BALDWIN, Robert Age 75 unexpectedly passed away two years ago on March 29, 2018. His passing was never publicly announced so let me right the wrong. He was born in Oil Springs, KY, to Charles and Joyce Baldwin, and ultimately became the man I would grow to love as "Dad." His Siblings were Larry, Bonnie and Linda. He was married to Hope Baldwin and had two children Kenny and Theresa. Years later he became Super Papa to Kenny's daughter Autumn. He loved that kid like his own and they shared a special bond until the day he died. After a few more years he became Papa to my daughter Gracie. Her fondest memory of him is when he took her fishing at 5 am in Wisconsin and they were surrounded by mosquitos eating them alive and he tried so hard to convince her "that was fun." I loved that Bob! He was remarried to Lori Baldwin and they shared a son, Justin Baldwin. He worked at Steel Products for many years and then found employment at Navistar. After he retired he loved to help out the guys at Early Ford in North Hampton. He was a part of the Enon Jaycees in his younger days. He spent his entire adult life fishing in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Boulder Junction, WI became his yearly vacation spot and summer retirement location. Many knew him as "Buckeye Bob" As a kid I just knew him as a bad ass Dad. When girls bullied me in high school he told me not to come home the next day unless one of them was laying on the ground. I loved that side of Bob. He was my softball coach, biggest supporter and worked hard to provide everything we needed. When he found out I was sneaking into bars he did what most did not expect. He showed up to the bar and said if you're going to be here, I'm going to be here. I loved that side of Bob. He always handled things. When my brother started climbing out the window my Dad was sure to greet him when he returned (at the same window) except this time the window was locked. I loved that side of Bob. Who knew they would become the best of friends talking every day and enjoying NASCAR together. When he noticed a week later that my new puppy didn't have a tail he said we could take it back and get one with a tail. Take it back after a week of puppy love? Silly Man! I loved that side of Bob. Sometimes it was his way or the highway. I hated that side of Bob. What I wouldn't give for it to be his way today! His death was never officially announced, and I wanted anyone who knew him to know he is no longer with us and that his daughter misses him every minute of every day. I would love to hear from anyone who knew my Dad. Please send memories of Buckeye Bob to [email protected]
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 29, 2020