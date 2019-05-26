BARE, Robert Neal 94, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Monday morning, May 20, 2019. He was born in Tiffin, Ohio on May 30, 1924, the son of the late Robert T. and Helen C. (Palmer) Bare. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII serving in the European theater. He was taken prisoner of war following the Battle of the Bulge and received the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. Upon his return from the war, Bob graduated from Bowling Green State University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He began his career in mortgage banking at the Kissell Company, eventually retiring from PNC Bank. Bob was very active in the Springfield community, either through volunteering or serving on the board of directors of TAC Industries, the Heritage Center, Springfield Foundation, Tecumseh Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and the Chamber of Commerce. He was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis, Springfield Country Club, and the Polo Club. Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ann Geiser Bare; their son, John N. Bare; brother, Glen E. (Terry) Bare of Delaware, OH; nieces, Lisa Bare Culp and her husband, Tommy and Stacey Bare and her husband, Steve Demjen; and great nieces and nephew, Stacey and Bryce Ivanchuck and Ruby and Lila Culp. A service in celebration of Bob's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Covenant Presbyterian Church with Pastor Stan Gockel officiating. The family will receive friends in the church library immediately following the service. A private burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the doctors and staff at Wooded Glen and Ohio's Hospice, their dear friends at Covenant Presbyterian Church, and their neighbors on Cambridge Dr. for the care and support given during Bob's illness. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary