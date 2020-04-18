Home

BARNES, Robert "Mike" Age 58, passed unexpectedly on April 1st 2020. Mike is preceded in death by his father Robert Barnes. He is survived by his mother Pat Barnes, his 2 sisters Vicky (Kenton Steinke) and Sherri (Larry Crute), a niece and 4 nephews. Mike is a 1979 graduate of Bellbrook School. He was self employed in construction and as a musician. Mike was happiest playing and working on his music. He will be missed by his family, many friends and one very special friend. Services remain pending.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
