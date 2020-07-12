Robert BAUGH

BAUGH, Robert Lee Robert Lee Baugh, age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born January 22, 1956, in Dayton, to the late Garfield and Edith Pauline Baugh. Bob was currently employed at the LORD Corporation. He was hard working, would help anyone, and talk your ear off. His family meant so much to him and Bob always did so much for them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Bob will be missed by his loving wife, of almost 30 years, Sandra; siblings, William "Les" (Sheri) Baugh, Daniel (Carol) Baugh, Randall (Chrissy) Baugh and Ronald Baugh; sisters-in-law, Pat (George) Frymyer, Diane (Rick) Shackelford and Jolene Lewis; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. and will be private as well as burial at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
