1/1
Robert BAUGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAUGH, Robert Lee Robert Lee Baugh, age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born January 22, 1956, in Dayton, to the late Garfield and Edith Pauline Baugh. Bob was currently employed at the LORD Corporation. He was hard working, would help anyone, and talk your ear off. His family meant so much to him and Bob always did so much for them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Bob will be missed by his loving wife, of almost 30 years, Sandra; siblings, William "Les" (Sheri) Baugh, Daniel (Carol) Baugh, Randall (Chrissy) Baugh and Ronald Baugh; sisters-in-law, Pat (George) Frymyer, Diane (Rick) Shackelford and Jolene Lewis; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. and will be private as well as burial at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Bob or leave a condolence to his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved