BEIDLER, Robert E. (1932 2020) Dr. Robert E. Beidler, age 87, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 5:25 p.m. in Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg, Ohio. Robert was born on July 6, 1932 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to Thomas R. and Bernice M. (Cochran) Beidler, both of whom are deceased, along with his wife, Natalie A. (Johnson) Beidler, and his brother, Richard C. Beidler. He is survived by his children, Deborah A. (Daniel) Wysni of White Oak, Pennsylvania and Robert C. (Jeana Adducchio) Beidler of Lebanon, Ohio. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Kathryn Brown, Megan (Eric) Trick, Jami (James) Bopp, Danielle (Mark) Covelli, Dylan (Alexa) Wysni and Devin Wysni, as well as nine great-grandchildren. Robert was a 1950 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in 1954 from the College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio, where he met his beloved Natalie. Robert and Natalie were married on January 1, 1955 in Gainesville, Florida. He then went on to earn his Master's Degree and Doctorate in Education from The Ohio State University. Robert was a teacher, coach, Principal, and Assistant Superintendent at several schools and cities in Ohio. He was Superintendent of the Tipp City School District from 1969 until his retirement in 1986. Robert was an Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #586. He and Natalie were members of the Oberlin Beach Association in Huron, Ohio, where he served as the President of the Association for many years. He loved to fish and he and Natalie spent their summers at their Lake Erie cottage, surrounded by their many friends and family. Robert was a pillar of the community and a inspiration to his friends and family. Robert went home to be with the love of his life, Natalie, and is at peace. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private family gravesite service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020