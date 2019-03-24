BENNETT, Robert E. "Bob" 91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Forest Glen on Thursday morning, March 21, 2019, following several years of failing health. He was born in Springfield on February 13, 1928, the son of the late Nicholas and Naomi (McClellan) Bennett. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during the occupation of Japan following WWII. He worked as a radiology technician at Community Hospital for 41 years. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy P. (Wingert) Bennett; children Peggy (Tom) Glasscock of North Carolina, Beth Railsback of Washington, Charmaine (Craig) Stemple of Pickerington, Mona Lisa (Rob) Robinson of Springfield, and Kenneth (Anita) Marcum of Springfield; son-in-law, Jim Shaw of Florida; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret (Keppler) Bennett; son, Robert N. "Bobby" Bennett; daughter, Martha Shaw; grandson, Jimmy Shaw; sister, Margaret Mast; and brother, Raymond Bennett. A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary