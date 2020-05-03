|
BERCIK, Robert William 62, of Middletown, OH passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at his vacation home in Oak Harbor, OH after a lengthy illness. He was born on September 1, 1957 in Chicago, IL to Charles and Katherine (Fesik) Bercik. He was the previous owner/operator of R&R Cable for 17 years. Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3458 in Middletown, OH and he loved to fish. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Rita (Tarter) Bercik, son, Adam Bercik, granddaughter, Emery Bercik, siblings, Rick Bercik, Roxanne Bercik, and Russ Bercik, and nephew, Kyle Bercik. He was preceded in death by his parents. Per Bob's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in memory of Bob may be given to Interim Healthcare Hospice, Toledo, OH.
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020