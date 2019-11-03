|
BERNIER, Robert Nelson Age 88, of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Clarebridge/Brookdale of Troy. He was born on March 26, 1931 in Quincy, MA to the late Harold and Marguerite (Norris) Bernier. Robert is survived by his wife of almost 61 years: Delmas "Del" (Mendenhall) Bernier; two sons: Greg (Shawn) and Steve (Jeanne); one daughter: Laura (Neil); two sisters: Beverly Bernier and Carol (William) MacKnight; and five grandchildren: Andrew, Jacob, Sarah, Danielle and Savannah. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter: Grace; and two sisters: Barbara Bernier and Mary Jane Chester. Robert earned his Master of Science in retailing from New York University. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Korean War. Robert was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a buyer for Rike's Department Store and Top Value Enterprises. Funeral services were held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Troy with Rev. Ty Williams officiating with interment at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Robert to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019