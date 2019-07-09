|
|
BERRY, Robert "Bob" Age 91 of Englewood, joined his wife, Carolyn Berry, in Heaven on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Bob is survived by his children: Cynthia (Lenny) Martin, Vickie(William "Ed") Mitchell, Lee (Kim) Berry, Neil (Tina) Berry, and Jay (Tammy) Berry. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from July 9 to July 11, 2019