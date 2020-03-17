|
|
BLAIR, Robert Andrew "Butch" Passed away at , Dayton, Ohio. At the time of his death, Robert (80) was lovingly surrounded by his family. Robert Blair was born in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania on November 22, 1939 to Robert Benjamin Blair and Esther Marburger Blair. He graduated from Vandergrift High School and went on to Ohio Northern University graduating with a degree in pharmacy in 1962. He accepted his first job in Dayton, Ohio upon graduation and spent the next 58 years actively owning and/or working in pharmacies in the greater Dayton area. He truly loved the personal side of his profession by creating and maintaining many one-on-one relationships with his patients. Robert is preceded in death by his parents Bob & Esther Blair. He took loving care of them during their final illnesses. Robert is survived by his loving partner, Jane McGee-Rafal. He is also survived by three daughters, Susan Blair of Maryville, TN; Betsy (Scott) Walk of Columbus; Holly (Donnie) Ridinger of Carlisle; and a son, Dan (Susan) Blair of Kettering. He has nine grandchildren, Brittany Killen, Joel, Sam & Simon Walk, Corey & Ben Blair, and Cash, Erin & Annie Ridinger. His three great-grandsons in Columbus who will miss their "Pawpaw" are Maxwell, Harrison, and Quentin Killen. Robert will also be missed by his dear friend and brother-of-choice, Frank Masterson. Butch was a member of the Dayton Lions Club and St. George's Episcopal Church. He was active for many years in the Miami Valley Pharmacists Association. He loved to play golf, go snowmobiling in Michigan, travel, follow the University of Dayton Flyers basketball, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lions Eye Bank of West Central Ohio, CityHeart of Dayton, or . Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020