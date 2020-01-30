Home

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
Robert Blevens


1978 - 2020
Robert Blevens Obituary
BLEVENS, Robert Thomas "Bob" 41, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born March 16, 1978, to Thomas A. and Linda (Hesse) Blevens in Hamilton. Following his graduation from Preble Shawnee High School in 1996, Bob earned a bachelor's degree in political science and an associate degree in accounting from Miami University. Until 2005, he worked in receiving for Kmart, where he met his wife of 18 years, Ellen (Renneker) Blevens. His work family for the last 15 years was his colleagues at Bullen Ultrasonics in Eaton, where Bob was traffic manager. On May 19, 2001, Bob and Ellen married and the two settled briefly in Oxford, then Hamilton, and finally made their home in Lakengren outside of Eaton, Ohio. Bonnie Rose and Belle Margaret completed their family in 2005 and 2006. He was passionate about cooking, sharing his amazing meals with family and friends. Bob was a lifelong fan of Ohio State football. He loved nature, vacations to the beach, and his family. His oldest daughter and dozens of his softball "ladies" called him coach. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to call him family, friend, coach and colleague. Bob is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughters, Bonnie and Belle; mother, Linda; sister, Emily Blevens; parents-in-law, Greg and Ann Renneker, and Tom and Lorie Kurtz; siblings-in-law, Tim, Julie, Andy, Molly, Anthony, Zack and Alyssa; nephews, Michael, Griffen, Cruz, Reed, Tad, Vincent and Jacob; nieces, Emily, May, Bridget and Abigail; uncles, David Blevens and John Phillips; and aunts, Monika Hesse and Amy Phillips. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas. Visitation hours will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio, with services at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Camden, with a reception following at Bullen Ultrasonics, 1301 Miller Williams Rd., Eaton. Memorial contributions may be made to Preble Shawnee Athletic Boosters. Condolences may be sent online to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 30, 2020
