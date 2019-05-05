BOLINGER, Robert I. "Bob" Age 79 of Union, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by 2 sons Robby and Richard A. Bolinger. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years Bonnie (Gudorf) Bolinger, 2 daughters Theresa and her husband Brian Paxton of Phillipsburg, and their children Andrew, Vanessa and Robby Paxton, Kris and her husband Scott Stemple of Mason, and their children Megan (Austin) Waggoner, Katie (Chet) Tewmey, Betsy (Brad fiancé), Abbi Stemple, 9 great grandchildren, sister Carla (Kenny) Hesler and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Bob was a graduate of Patterson Co-op and retired from Standard Register and Northmont City Schools as a bus aid. He was member of the "Blue Light Cruisers" car club. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Transfiguration Catholic Church 972 S. Miami St. West Milton, OH by Father Eric Bowman. Interment Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Special Olympics or a in Bob's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary