Robert BOWLING
1948 - 2020
BOWLING, Robert D. Robert D. Bowling, 71, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born to Lee & Vernice (Wilson) Bowling on Nov. 21, 1948, in Hyden, Kentucky. Robert was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah; 3 daughters, Bobbie Jo Bowling (John Grosvenor), Tracy Ellis (James) & Angela Bowling; 3 sons, Gary Grady, Jerry Grady (Michelle) & Jeremy Bowling; 17 grandchildren, Ashley, Frankie, Kendyl, Tyler, Ragan, Riley, Rhett, Desiree, Daniel, David, Destiny, Kaetlin, Robert, Jackson, Wyatt, Ashlyn & Kellan; sister, Donna Pittman (Merle); 3 brothers, Rondall Bowling (Linda), Gemerle (Amy) Bowling & Darrell Bowling; his dog, Rose; numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. Celebration of Life services, 2 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Northridge Chapel, 5040 Frederick Pike, at Needmore Road. The family will receive friends, 12-noon, Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Ragan Grady
Grandchild
June 30, 2020
Bowling family, we are so sorry for your loss. He was a good, kind hearted man with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by everyone. Prayers and hugs to you all.
Jodi Phillips (Gruber)
Friend
June 30, 2020
Great memories and a great man. Will be Misses but always loved
Lisa Bowling Green
Family
June 30, 2020
Uncle Robert was the kind of person that always laughed, joked, smiled, and spread joy wherever he went. He loved to make us kids laugh. He was someone that would go out of his way to help someone out. He was someone that was very special to me and helped make my childhood great!

One thing I will always remember about Uncle Robert is how he always did a donut run on Sunday mornings when we stayed the night at their house. I always looked forward to donuts and milk!

I will also always remember how much he loved his RC pop and always opened the car door for my aunt Deb. I always thought that was sweet when I was little.

My deepest condolences to my Aunt as well as all of my cousins. I love you all. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.

Dee
Dedra Allison
Family
June 30, 2020
Robert was a good man and brother. Your humor and ability to make everyone laugh will be missed. My girls loved to spend the night with you and Deb. You were kind and caring. RIP Robert. You will be forever in our hearts and memory.
Carol Burnett
Family
June 30, 2020
sending love and keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers
Matt Crockett
Coworker
June 30, 2020
You will be loved and missed Uncle Robert!
Jesse Saylor
Family
June 30, 2020
I will miss his humor his duty as official towel boy his care for all friends. He was very special.
Barbara Vanlandingham
Friend
June 29, 2020
My deepest sympathies to all of you I really really really liked Robert and I had mad respect for him
Barry
June 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Clara Delgado
Acquaintance
