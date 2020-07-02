BOWLING, Robert D. Robert D. Bowling, 71, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born to Lee & Vernice (Wilson) Bowling on Nov. 21, 1948, in Hyden, Kentucky. Robert was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah; 3 daughters, Bobbie Jo Bowling (John Grosvenor), Tracy Ellis (James) & Angela Bowling; 3 sons, Gary Grady, Jerry Grady (Michelle) & Jeremy Bowling; 17 grandchildren, Ashley, Frankie, Kendyl, Tyler, Ragan, Riley, Rhett, Desiree, Daniel, David, Destiny, Kaetlin, Robert, Jackson, Wyatt, Ashlyn & Kellan; sister, Donna Pittman (Merle); 3 brothers, Rondall Bowling (Linda), Gemerle (Amy) Bowling & Darrell Bowling; his dog, Rose; numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. Celebration of Life services, 2 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Northridge Chapel, 5040 Frederick Pike, at Needmore Road. The family will receive friends, 12-noon, Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.