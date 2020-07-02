Uncle Robert was the kind of person that always laughed, joked, smiled, and spread joy wherever he went. He loved to make us kids laugh. He was someone that would go out of his way to help someone out. He was someone that was very special to me and helped make my childhood great!



One thing I will always remember about Uncle Robert is how he always did a donut run on Sunday mornings when we stayed the night at their house. I always looked forward to donuts and milk!



I will also always remember how much he loved his RC pop and always opened the car door for my aunt Deb. I always thought that was sweet when I was little.



My deepest condolences to my Aunt as well as all of my cousins. I love you all. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.



Dee

Dedra Allison

Family