Robert BRAGG Sr.
BRAGG, Sr., Robert J. Robert J. Bragg Sr., 83, of New Carlisle, formerly of Savannah, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born on December 1, 1936, in Savannah, the son of the late Albert and Deborah (Jaudon) Bragg. Mr. Bragg graduated from Clemson University and was an avid Tiger football fan his whole life. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and hunting. Jaudon spent his career as an Engineer at WPAFB for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Johnnie (Brinson) Bragg of 59 years; children, Robert J. (Stephanie) Bragg, Jr., and Michelle (Bill) Lord; and three grandchildren, Marissa, Billy and Emily. Private services will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy and his memorial video my be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
