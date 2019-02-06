Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BREWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert BREWER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert BREWER Obituary
BREWER, Robert L. Son of William and Marion Brewer passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at his home. Bob was a 1966 graduate of Tecumseh High School. He is survived by his wife Martha (Hartman), daughter Sheri (Patrick) Waugh. A grandson Jamie (Katie) Gustafson and two great-grandsons TJ & Landon. Four siblings, Sally Harris, Lavada Dyer, Bill Brewer and Rhonda (Kevin) Ledford. Bob loved to ride motorcycles, work model airplanes and tinkering with classic cars. His pride & joy was his 57 Chevy. Bob was preceded in death by both parents. In following his wishes, Bob rode off in the sunset without any fanfare.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.