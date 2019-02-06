|
BREWER, Robert L. Son of William and Marion Brewer passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at his home. Bob was a 1966 graduate of Tecumseh High School. He is survived by his wife Martha (Hartman), daughter Sheri (Patrick) Waugh. A grandson Jamie (Katie) Gustafson and two great-grandsons TJ & Landon. Four siblings, Sally Harris, Lavada Dyer, Bill Brewer and Rhonda (Kevin) Ledford. Bob loved to ride motorcycles, work model airplanes and tinkering with classic cars. His pride & joy was his 57 Chevy. Bob was preceded in death by both parents. In following his wishes, Bob rode off in the sunset without any fanfare.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019