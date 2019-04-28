Resources More Obituaries for Robert BRIGANCE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert BRIGANCE

BRIGANCE, Robert "Bob" On the evening of Friday April 26, 2019, Robert (90), known as "Bob" Brigance wished all of us his signature line: "Happy Trails." Son of Robert and Esther, Bob was born on February 23, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio and as the longest living male in his family, he was an animated, passionate man of tremendous character who possessed great zest for life and for justice. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by love. He was predeceased by daughter Cynthia Lynn Brigance, and is survived by daughters Michele Brigance Beebe, son-in-law Francis Nelson Beebe of Superstition Mountain, AZ and Darlene Kim Brigance of Hockessin, DE, granddaughter Alexis Grilliot and grandson Zane Grilliot of DE, step-grandson Christian Beebe, niece Shelley (Rich) Lidie, and nephews Kipp (Julie) Cochran, Kurt (Peppie) Cochran and Jamie Hamilton. He treasured over twenty-five years with his loving partner, Toni Rector, was a devoted brother of the late Pat Cochran, and left behind endearing cousins, family members and friends. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, he was extremely grateful to his two parents for their love and support and the opportunity they gave him to enjoy a wonderful life. After attending Northridge schools, he served in the United States Army, and worked several customer service jobs while completing his Associates degree in night school at Sinclair Community College. Bob enjoyed living in CA for a brief time, then married Lou Ann Simon, and moved to Louisville, KY, starting a new business and his family, eventually moving back to Dayton for the rest of his life to be closer to his family. As a successful entrepreneur, Bob owned several small telecommunication and technologically-oriented businesses; he loved leading-edge gadgets, enjoyed diverse people, believed in his products, and knew that the sales call often started with the answer "no." He kept himself motivated by practicing the advice of Dale Carnegie, Norman Vincent Peale, Zig Ziglar and many other of life's philosophers, subscribing to positive thinking and the belief that attitude was "everything." He enjoyed his retirement of almost thirty years, continuing his lifelong curiosity of learning from his vast array of cassette tapes, CDs, DVDs, magazines, books, and in recent years, "googling;" he certainly loved researching. He was known for his many quips and inspiring platitudes on life and always tried to pass on a few to everyone he met. Wired with an analytic mind, Robert valued common sense and logic - one of his favorite phrases, which he shared with many of his loved ones, was from Marquis de Lafayette : " I read, I study, I examine, I listen, I reflect, and out of all of this I try to form an idea in which I can put as much common sense as I can." His compassionate heart and strong beliefs in egalitarianism and governmental policies that protect the average American was "signature" Bob; he was intensely devoted to politics and could always be depended upon for a good spirited political debate. As a committed progressive and proud democratic Socialist, he stood for morality and social justice for all, often helping anyone in need and sharing his famous two-dollar bills. He faithfully followed and championed Ohio teams in all sports, always game for a good bet, and in other contexts, always cheered for the underdog. Bob loved good jazz music, was an avid left-handed golfer for seventy years, and found great pleasure in traveling and exploring. He will be dearly missed by his two daughters, family, and friends. The family would like to acknowledge the tireless assistance and loving friendship of his neighbor Steve Thiel and thank him most sincerely for his bountiful kindness. The family would also like to extend their deep appreciation to his doctor Mark Couch, to whom Bob was most grateful, for his patience, thoroughness, and compassion and to Hospice of Miami Valley for their guidance and optimal care. Bob's remains will be donated to Wright State University's Medical School, per his wishes. Family and friends will privately celebrate his remarkable life. In honor of Bob's memory, you may donate to the Democratic Progressives of Ohio (https://www.dpoh.org), the Hospice of Miami Valley (http://www.hospiceofthe miamivalley.org) or the . Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019