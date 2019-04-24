BRIGHT, Robert W. "Bob" On Friday, April 19, 2019, Robert "Bob" W. Bright, loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather peacefully entered the arms of our Savior at the age of 77. Bob was born on October 22, 1941 in Monterey, TN to the late Anderson and Hallie Mae Bright. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Brenda Bright, daughters, Heather (Paul) Lacy and Kristen (Jeremy) Yontz, and grandchildren, Madeline and Micah Lacy, and Natalie and Walker Yontz, and a host of many dear family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Gaynelle Turner, Rebecca Bright, Paul Bright, Bill Bright, James Bright, Daurine Edwards, Sarah Muncy, AD Bright, Mary Blair, Ed Bright, George Bright, and Priscilla Stamps. Bob was raised in a large, loving family. He retired from McCall's Printing Press due to health concerns, but work continued to be an important part of his life whether he was mowing, hauling, or being our everyday fix it man. He liked to keep busy and enjoyed helping others. He will be most fondly remembered by his loving, gentle strength. A family man through and through, he always put others before himself. A celebration of his life will be held on April 26, 2019 at Tobias of Beavercreek at 1:30 pm. Family and friends may call from 11:30 am-1:30 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary