More Obituaries for Robert BROCKLEHURST
Robert BROCKLEHURST

Robert BROCKLEHURST Obituary
BROCKLEHURST, Robert Edward Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Kelsey Brocklehurst and Alma Brocklehurst, and by his wife, Mary L. Brocklehurst. He is survived by his son, Bob (Jean), and two daughters, Jean Russell (Don) and Nancy; grandchildren, Brian Russell (Elizabeth) and Scott Russpatrick (Carrie). Bob was born at home in Sellersburg, Indiana and graduated from Hanover College followed by a graduate degree from Purdue University. After WWII service with the US Army Air Corp, he had a long career at US Air Force Materials Lab at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. In retirement he and Mary spent many wonderful years traveling with the Wally Byam Airstream Club. The family will have a service at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
Remember
