BRODE, Robert Lewis "Bob" 98, of Brookville, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019. Bob was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church in Englewood, OH. Born in Cumberland, MD on November 16, 1920 to Paul E. and Mabel C. (Johnson) Brode, he lived his early life in Hyndman, PA. He was a catcher on the baseball team, a good student and skipped one grade graduating from Hyndman High School at 16. Bob continued his education at the University of Cincinnati where he received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1942. He joined the US Army immediately after and trained at Fort Bragg, NC. On September 10, 1943 he married Eileen Fichtner and they moved to Boston, MA for officer's training. He served at many bases in the U.S. until retiring from the Army as a Captain in the fall of 1946. Then they moved to OH when he accepted a position as a liaison engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. In the fall of 1971 the family relocated to Bedford, MA when he was transferred to Hanscom Air Force Base. He retired to Cape Cod in the early 1970's. They enjoyed living there until they returned to Ohio and took up residence in Clayton, OH in 2005. Bob enjoyed gardening, square dancing, and playing bridge with Eileen. He also spent time woodworking, hunting, fishing, and digging clams, working at Hyannis Golf Course, and reading. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was active for many years. He served as a troop Institutional representative while his son was in Boy Scouts and often served as an usher at church services. Bob and Eileen were married 73 years when she passed away in 2017. He was also predeceased by his daughter Ann E. Steck, his parents, his sisters Helen M. Labbett and Jane (Eugene) Diehl. He is survived by his children Joy B. Whitehair of Englewood, OH and Lewis J. (Rebecca) Brode of Cincinnati, OH as well as son-in-law Robert M. Steck, La Jolla, CA., and sister-in-law Charlotte Fichtner, PA. He is also survived by grandchildren Samuel Lewis (Tamila) Brode of Wilmore, KY, Andrew Lewis (Jamie) Steck of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Timothy Mead Steck of San Diego, CA., Sarah Kathleen Brode of Cincinnati, OH, great-grandson Thomas Mark Steck of Toronto, Canada, and great-granddaughter Eleanor Margaret Brode of Wilmore, KY along with numerous nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held at Palo Alto Cemetery in Hyndman, Pennsylvania at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24.