BRODERICK, Robert Joseph "Bob" Age 79, of Washington Twp., passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Bob was born to the late Eugene P. and Albina (Sue) (nee DeMartino) Broderick on December 10, 1939 in Troy, NY. He graduated from Lansingburgh High School in Troy, NY, and received a B.S. degree from the Ohio State University. He taught high school then worked in food service management and conference center management for many years. Bob was a generous man who enjoyed his family, joking with others, nurturing his pets, traveling, photography, gardening, and was an avid Ohio State football fan. He never missed an opportunity to be helpful or give others unsolicited advice. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Terry Bayly. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Pam Moorman-Broderick; son, Roric (Catherine) Broderick; sisters, Judy Mussi and Susan Bayly; brother, Tom (Kathy) Broderick; sister-in-law, Cheryl McKinney; brothers-in-law, Chris, Dave (Mary) and Steve Moorman and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at for all the wonderful care they gave to Bob. Family will greet friends from 3:00-5:00pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, OH with a Celebration of Life service to follow, starting at 5:00pm. Family will also greet friends following the service until 6:30pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Bob's hometown of Troy, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , "Memorial Plaque Fund" 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.