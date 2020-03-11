|
BROWN, Robert S. Age 79, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. A native of Fairfield County, SC, he was the son of late Mr. Neri Brown Sr. and late Mrs. Sophia Anna Brown. He served his country by joining the US Military at 20 years old, serving in the Army, Air Force, and retiring from the Reserves. Robert obtained his Associates degree from Columbus State Community College in Business Management. He was employed by the Ohio Job Center as a Department Manager. Robert was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones above all else. He was known for his charm, kind heart, and witty mouth. He leaves to cherish his memory his brother Neri Brown Jr. of Chester, SC, his sister Alice Brown of Baltimore, Maryland, his three children, Kumar, Rajeev, and Deepa Stinnett (Ricky), and the mother of his children, Raj Saini. Two grandchildren Derrick Stinnett and Gabriele Stinnett. He was preceded in death by his 11 siblings. Visitation 11:30 AM. Service will be held 12:30 PM on Friday, March 14, 2020 at the H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020