Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
State Route 726
Eldorado, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
in the church cemetery
Robert BRUBAKER


1928 - 2019
Robert BRUBAKER Obituary
BRUBAKER, Robert Dale Age 91, of Eldorado, OH passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 6, 1928 in Roanoke, VA to the late Henry and Nannie (Boone) Brubaker. He was a member of Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carol L. Brubaker; daughters: Christine (Jim) Dickey of Arcanum, OH and Pamela (David) Flory of West Manchester, OH; son Michael (Renee) Brubaker of Eldorado, OH; sister Lucy Reed of Roanoke, VA; 12 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, three miles south of Eldorado, OH on State Route 726. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the church. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
