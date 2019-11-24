|
BURDICK, Lieutenant Colonel Robert William, USAF (Retired) Died at on November 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marriet Burdick, of Dayton, Ohio; his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Robert Bernock, of Rockford, Michigan; his granddaughter, Jessica Bernock, of Rockford, Michigan; and his son, Justin Burdick, of Dayton, Ohio. No public funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: https://www.osu.edu/giving/ The Honors & Scholars # is: 313890. Go Bucks!
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019