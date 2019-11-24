Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BURDICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert BURDICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert BURDICK Obituary
BURDICK, Lieutenant Colonel Robert William, USAF (Retired) Died at on November 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marriet Burdick, of Dayton, Ohio; his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Robert Bernock, of Rockford, Michigan; his granddaughter, Jessica Bernock, of Rockford, Michigan; and his son, Justin Burdick, of Dayton, Ohio. No public funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: https://www.osu.edu/giving/ The Honors & Scholars # is: 313890. Go Bucks!
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -