BURKETT, Robert M. Age 63 of Fairfield TWP. passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019 at his family farm in Fairfield TWP. He was born June 6, 1956 in Hamilton, OH, the son of Robert F. and Anna Burkett. On November 7, 1981 Bob married Judy Kocsis in Trenton, OH. Bob worked as a small business owner(Burkett Trucking). He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Judy Burkett, mother Ann Burkett, daughter, Ashley Davis(son-n-law, Kyle Davis), granddaughter, Harper Davis, and daughter, Shauna Burkett(boyfriend, Nick Butler), and Uncle, Nieces, and Cousins. Bob is a graduate of Fairfield High School(1974) and Miami University(1979). Bob was preceded in death by his father; Robert F. Burkett and dog (Connor). Bob loved his family, and had a special place in his heart for animals, especially dogs. Bob's second love, after family was his Corvettes and his involvement with Corvettes of Hamilton Club. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone reaching out and all of the kind words. Visitation will be 11am- until time of service(1pm), Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. Memorials, if so desired may be made to the Animal Friends Shelter, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011 or Angels Paws, 11341 Grooms Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.avancefuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on July 3, 2019