BURRI, Robert R.
82, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Legacy at Forest Glen. Robert was born August 16, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Robert A. and Dorothy M. (Mitchell) Burri. He graduated from
Miami University and served in the Ohio Army National Guard and Ohio Air National Guard. Bob retired from Security
National Bank. He was a
member of Asbury United
Methodist Church. Bob is survived by his wife, Anna "Cindy" (McClintick) Burri; three children, Eric (Liz), Mike and Greg; two grandchildren, Andrew and Jane; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jane. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY
FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.