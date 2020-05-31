BURTIS, Robert Lee Age 55, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Robert was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 30, 1964. Bobby graduated from Taft/Hamilton High School in 1982. He participated in track and football. Bob started his professional life at Hamilton Fixture before joining General Electric's apprenticeship program and earning a degree in Design Engineering from Miami University. Upon leaving G.E., Bob worked for various automobile design companies, from Dayton to Detroit, eventually working for Honda in Marysville. Bob spent the last 15 years working for Belcan Engineering. Bob also coached freshman football at Middletown & Hamilton High School. Bob is survived by his loving wife Teresa Mischelle; his parents Neil & Rosemary (Marcum) Burtis; in-laws Ralph & Brenda (Rommel) Jump; his children, Brandon (Becca) Burtis, Sarah (Jeremy) Lehman, Rachel Sowder, Christen (fiancé Barry Rich) Burtis, and Megan Burtis; his step-son Tyler (Hannah) Rommel; his brothers Pat (Karen) Burtis and Chris (Becky) Burtis, his nieces Katie (Chris Finley) Burtis, Shannon (Danny) Mullis, and his nephew Daniel (Mandi) Burtis. Bob was preceded in death by an infant son, Jacob; his father-in-law, Wayne Rommel, and his grandparents Howard & Peggy Burtis and June & Georgianna Marcum. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hamilton. Arrangements entrusted to the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio.



