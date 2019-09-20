Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
BUTLER, Robert O. Age 83, born January 29, 1936 in Woodbine, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Dayton Human Rehabilitation Center. He was married once to the lovely Ms. Ruthie L. Butler. Preceded in death by parents, Malcolm Sr. and Ollie Butler; sister, Maxine Adams; brothers, Carlton, Kight Sr., Rueben Sr. and Malcolm Jr. Butler. He is survived by children, Rodney W., Robin R. and Rory E. Butler, Cheryl B. Martin, Christopher F. Managan, Brandon Trice; sisters, Delores Juanita Belle, Patricia Butler; brother, Edwin Butler; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1:30 pm Saturday, September 21, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1:30 pm. Family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 pm. Interment 9:30 am Wednesday, September 25, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019
