CADE, Robert M. "Bob" Age 90 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born on November 24, 1928 in New Vienna, Ohio to the late Elsworth and Hilda M. (Dennis) Cade. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Helen (Lahanas) Cade and his son, Christopher Martin Cade. He is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-laws, Maria & Richard Ridgway of Springboro, Barbara & Thomas Heid of Dayton, and Deborah Cade of Kettering; two sons and daughter in laws, Peter Thomas & Lisa Cade of Des Moines, Iowa and Bruce & Nancy Cade of Phoenix, Arizona; eleven grandchildren; seven great grand children; and special friend, Shirley Kneisly and many friends at Town and Country. Bob was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School in 1947. He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, a Past Master of the former Conservancy Lodge #660 now the Millennium Lodge #779, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, and Victory Chapter #594 O.E.S. Friends may call from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, Ohio 45405, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.. Burial David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or .