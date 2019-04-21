Resources More Obituaries for Robert CAIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert CAIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers CAIN, Robert Franklin Age 87, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019, at Elmcroft. Robert was born in East Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Rupert and Hazel (Cool) Cain. He had 2 older brothers, Ed and Bill. The 3 lively boys were raised, out of necessity, with a firm hand and a sense of humor. There was never a dull moment in that household, with a couple of off-the-wall dogs who came along for the ride and created notoriety of their own in Grand Rapids. Robert is survived by his wife, Jenet (Jenny) Cain, son Bryan (Benta) Cain, grandchildren Amelia Cain and Vincent Cain, and great grandchildren Ryan Cain and Eli Cain. Survivors also include his stepsons, Patrick (Susan) Callihan and Thomas (Sarah) Callihan, and 4 step grandsons, Riley Wiseman, Aiden Callihan, Will Callihan, and Ben Callihan. As a young person, Robert was always enterprising, delivering newspapers, working in the East Side Creamery, and as a commercial painter during his years at Michigan State where he majored in Hotel Management. He went through the ROTC program at MSU and upon graduation in 1954 enlisted in the U. S. Army and served proudly as a lieutenant in Field Artillery. Robert had many interesting stories from his Army years. After his honorable discharge from the Army in 1956, he entered the field of commercial heating/air conditioning as a sales engineer for Johnson Controls in Seattle and San Diego followed by a stint as a restaurant owner in San Diego. He returned to Grand Rapids and Cincinnati in the HVAC industry for Barber Coleman. During these years, Robert participated in the construction of many well known commercial buildings. Entrepreneurship called again, and Robert and a group of associates founded a company in the energy savings industry, followed by a long career as a real estate broker, in SW Ohio. During this time, he acquired several rental properties. When Robert retired from real estate, he worked part time in retail for Elder Beerman and Macy's selling men's suits and also managed his rentals. Robert loved music throughout his entire life, beginning in a boys' choir in a large church in Grand Rapids, and continuing with his son Bryan. He bought Bryan his first guitar and spent many hours driving Bryan and his fellow teen-aged band members around to and from their gigs often, as a patient and proud chaperone, as they were too young to be there alone. As Robert approached retirement age, he again jumped in with both feet and became involved in singing with barbershop choruses, Miami Valley Music Men in Dayton and Southern Gateway Chorus in Cincinnati. He happily sang in these choruses for over 20 years. Robert was an optimist, always landing on his feet and ready for new adventures. He loved people, laughter, and corny jokes. He was one of the nicest men you could ever hope to meet. He is irreplaceable and is greatly missed. Robert has donated his remains to the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University, for educational and scientific purposes in their anatomical gift program. There is no viewing or funeral service. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at The Baum Opera House, Templer Room, 15 S. 1st St., Miamisburg, OH 45342, Sunday May 5th, 2:30 till 5:30. Friends and family welcome. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019