Robert CALDWELL
1939 - 2020
CALDWELL, Robert R. Robert R. Caldwell, age 80, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on July 29, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Joseph R. and Margaret E. Caldwell. Robert graduated from the Lemon Monroe High School in 1957 and remained very close to his graduating class. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Middletown, where he was a former choir member and served on numerous church boards. Robert retired from the Middletown Post Office in 2010, after 52 years of service as a letter carrier and later as a district inspector of vehicles. He was a member of Lincoln Lodge #693 and Jefferson Lodge #90 in Middletown, was a 32nd degree York Rite and Scottish Rite Mason of the Valley of Dayton, and member of the Antioch Shrine in Dayton and Shriner's International. Robert had a great love of the outdoors and served as Boy Scout counselor at Camp Hook in the late 1950s (one summer he lived in a teepee all summer long). He coached knot hole baseball for many years in Franklin and worked on the "chain gang" for Middie football for 26 years. Robert's great love of family, gardening, flowers, wildlife, cooking, sports, storytelling and photography will live on as his legacy as well as his kindness and generosity to others. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Mary C. Caldwell. He is survived by his children, daughter, Kathleen S. Wilson (Ted) and son, Jeffery R. Caldwell (Victoria); grandchildren, Kyle W. Wilson (Michelle), Kelli S. Bess (Jordan) and Gabrielle H. Caldwell; 3 great-grandchildren, Ada and Amelia Wilson and Tucker Bess; 2 step-grandchildren, Kyle Baker and Lindsey LeVeque; brother, David F. Caldwell (Susan) and sister, Suzanne Shafer; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and special friend, Anna Hale. Services will be private and memorial contributions may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
